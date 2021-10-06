Aditya Birla AMC IPO share allotment: How to check application status

The IPO was of 38,880,000 equity shares with a price range of ₹695-712 per share. The share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), wherein two promoters, Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments, divest their stake in the asset management firm. The IPO of up to 3.88 crore equity shares comprises an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore equity shares by Sun Life AMC.