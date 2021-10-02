Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Aditya Birla AMC IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription

Aditya Birla AMC IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription

Aditya Birla AMC IPO: At the upper band of 712, the issue looks priced in-line with its listed peers, say experts.
2 min read . 02:33 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP today is 20 — which is 4 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 16, say market observers

Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Bidding for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO (initial public offering) closed yesterday and 2,768.26 crore worth public issue got subscribed 5.25 times of its offer. The public offer got subscribed 3.24 times in retail category, 10.36 times in QIB category whereas it got subscribed 4.39 times in NII category. According to market observers, 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) probably didn't go down well with the bidders that got reflected in 'subdued' subscription of the public issue though financials of the company are quite promising.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP

Market observers said that Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 20 — which is 4 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 16. Market observers went on to add that Aditya Birla AMC grey market premium has been around 15 to 20 for the last few days that may be because of the 'subdued' response by investors. They went on to add that 100 per cent OFS might not have gone down well among the bidders though company's financials are quite promising.

What this GMP means

Market observers said that Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP simply means grey market is expecting listing gain of 20 from the public issue. They said that Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP means expected listing of the public issue is around 732 ( 712 + 20) — around 2 to 3 per cent higher from its price band of 695 to 712 per equity share.

Experts' view

Speaking on the fundamentals favouring Aditya Birla AMC IPO in long term; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the TTM adjusted EPS of 20.27 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 35.13 with a market cap of 2,05,056 mn while its peers namely HDFC AMC and Nippon Life are trading at a P/E of 49.99 and 38.61 respectively. ABSL AMC is the largest non-bank affiliated asset manager in India with diverse product portfolio and geographically diversified pan-India distribution presence. Also, the company is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers."

Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "At the upper band of 712, the issue looks priced in-line with its listed peers. On the basis of FY21 earnings, the issue is asking a PE multiple of 39, which seems moderate leaving a little room for short-term investors. The long term prospect of the company tends to be impressive owing to huge under-penetration in Capital Markets but at the same time, there are many alternatives present to play this theme."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

