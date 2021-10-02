Aditya Birla AMC IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription

Market observers said that Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹20 — which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹16. Market observers went on to add that Aditya Birla AMC grey market premium has been around ₹15 to ₹20 for the last few days that may be because of the 'subdued' response by investors. They went on to add that 100 per cent OFS might not have gone down well among the bidders though company's financials are quite promising.

