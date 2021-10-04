Aditya Birla AMC IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Market observers said that Aditya Birla AMC IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3, which is a huge dent in regard to the public issue sentiment in the grey market. They said that Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP has nosedived from ₹70 to ₹3 in mere one week time, which is mainly due to the tepid response by the investors. They said that ahead of Aditya Birla AMC IPO subscription opening date, shares of Aditya Birla AMC were available at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market. But, after the weak response from bidders, it started giving sharp downside movement in the grey market. On why the public issue failed to get strong response from the bidders, market observers said that 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) has probably not gone down well among the street investors.