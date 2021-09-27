Aditya Birla AMC IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens this week

Market observers said that GMP is an unofficial indication about the possible listing gain from the IPO. As Aditya Borla AMC IPO GMP today is ₹70, this means grey market is expecting this public issue listing at around ₹782 ( ₹712 + ₹70) — around 10 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹695 to ₹715 per equity share. However, market observers warned that GMP should not be the criteria for IPO bidding. They said that it's financials of the company that matters most. They advised investors to go through the balance sheet of the company and then decide whether they should apply for the public issue or not.