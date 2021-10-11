Aditya Birla AMC shares may have a muted debut with marginal gains, say experts

Speaking on Aditya Birla AMC IPO listing; Abhay Doshi, founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC got a moderate response from investors owing to valuations standing on a higher side, which makes a less room for investors in short term. However, owing to increase in financial literacy, the prospect of company as well as whole industry looks bright. We may not see fireworks on listing and it may be a muted debut with marginal gains over 5 to 10 per cent only."