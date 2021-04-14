OPEN APP
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd on Wednesday said that its board approved initial public offerring of its arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The company in a notice to exchanges said that board approved sale of up to 2.9 million shares held by it in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Sun Life India AMC informed Aditya Birla Capital that it also approved sale of upto 36.03 million shares in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Sun Life Financial. Aditya Birla Capital holds 51% in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the remaining 49% is held by Sun Life.

At the end of September quarter 2020, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's total domestic asset under management was at 2.38 trillion.

At present, HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India AMC and Shriram AMC are listed on domestic bourses.

