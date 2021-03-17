Aditya Birla Capital board gives nod to explore IPO of mutual fund venture

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ("the Board") of Aditya Birla Capital Limited ("the Company") at its Meeting held today i.e. 17 March 2021, has provided its in principle approval to explore an initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited ("IPO"), a material subsidiary of the Company subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations," the company said in a regulatory filing.

