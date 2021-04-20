Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

''Aditya Birla Capital has approved sale of up to 28,50,880 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each held in ABSLAMC and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, the joint venture shareholder in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, approved sale of up to 3,60,29,120 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each held in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC'', the company said.