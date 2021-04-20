OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files DRHP for IPO

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Sun Life (India) AMC said that they will together sell a 13.5% stake in their asset management joint venture - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Aditya Birla Capital will sell up to 2.88 million shares held by it in the asset management business, while Sun Life (India) AMC will sell up to 36.03 million shares. Aditya Birla Capital holds 51% stake in the AMC, and the remaining 49% is held by Sun Life.

Kotak Investment Banking, Bofa Securities, Citigroup Global markets India, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Banking, SBI Capital and Yes Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Mint was the first to report on 8 March that the Aditya Birla Group plans to take its asset management business public through a 5,000 crore initial public offering to raise funds for expansion.

For the nine-month ended December 2020, the AMC's total income stood at 873.63 crore against 957.20 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period was at 369.54 crore versus 395.20 crore last year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC manages 135 mutual fund schemes, several of which have recorded superior performance compared to industry averages, as well as six domestics FoFs. It also provides portfolio management services, offshore funds and alternative investments

Its total AUM as of December 2020 stood at 2.74 trillion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout