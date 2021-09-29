The initial share sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd was subscribed nearly 56% on the first day of the three-day offering that closes on 1 October.

The overall book, excluding the anchor allotment was subscribed 0.56 times. As of 5pm, the non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals drew 14% or 0.14 times the shares reserved for the category. Institutional category yet to place orders.

Retail individual investors, whose investments cannot exceed the maximum cap of ₹2 lakh in an IPO, applied for 109% or 1.09 times the shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

On the valuations front, the issue is priced at P/E of 39x based on FY21 earnings, diluted equity shares and upper price band which is fairly priced when compared to its listed industry peers (i.e.

HDFC AMC- 51.5x, Nippon Life AMC-39.6x, and UTI AMC-28.2x). The company is expected to benefit highly from the positive industry outlook led by the rising participation in stock markets, strong capital markets and technological progress, said BP Equities in a note to investors.

The IPO, which is a pure offer for sale by joint venture partners Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc., will be priced at ₹695-712 per share. Collectively, the two shareholders are selling a total of 38.88 million shares.

The offer for sale comprises the sale of up to 2.85 million shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 36.02 million shares by Sun Life.

The share sale will result in an equity dilution of 13.5% for existing shareholders.

As of 30 June, the mutual fund company managed 118 schemes comprising 37 equity schemes (including diversified, tax-saving, hybrid and sector schemes), 68 debt schemes (including ultra short-duration, short-duration and fixed-maturity schemes), two liquid schemes, five ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and six domestic FoFs (fund of funds).

