Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd’s anchor book witnessed a demand of over three times, as the mutual fund manager allocated shares to institutional investors a day ahead of the opening of its initial public offering (IPO), said a person aware of the development.

The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd opens on 29 September, where its promoters will sell shares to raise up to ₹2,768.25 crore. The IPO will close on 1 October.

Aditya Birla Sun Life is the largest among India’s mutual funds not affiliated to a bank.

“The Rs800 crore anchor book saw a strong demand of over three times. Domestic investors that subscribed to the anchor book included HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and mutual funds such as SBI MF and ICICI Pru MF. Foreign investors that subscribed to the anchor book included HSBC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi," said the person cited above, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The IPO, which is a pure offer for sale by joint venture partners Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc., will be priced at ₹695-712 per share. Collectively, the two shareholders are selling a total of 38.88 million shares.

The offer for sale comprises the sale of up to 2.85 million shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 36.02 million shares by Sun Life.

The share sale will result in an equity dilution of 13.5% for existing shareholders.

As of 30 June, the mutual fund company managed 118 schemes comprising 37 equity schemes (including diversified, tax-saving, hybrid and sector schemes), 68 debt schemes (including ultra short-duration, short-duration and fixed-maturity schemes), two liquid schemes, five ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and six domestic FoFs (fund of funds).

The company’s flagship schemes include Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund.

The fund house’s total quarterly average assets under management (excluding domestic FoFs) stood at ₹2.75 trillion as of 30 June.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.