Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC sees over 3x demand for anchor book ahead of its IPO

“The Rs800 crore anchor book saw a strong demand of over three times. Domestic investors that subscribed to the anchor book included HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and mutual funds such as SBI MF and ICICI Pru MF. Foreign investors that subscribed to the anchor book included HSBC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi," said the person cited above, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}