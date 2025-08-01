Aditya Infotech IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of video security and surveillance products maker received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding has ended, focus now shifts towards Aditya Infotech IPO allotment date.

The public issue was open from July 29 to July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO allotment date is likely today, 1 August 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is August 5.

The company will soon finalise the Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status. Once the Aditya Infotech IPO allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 4 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Aditya Infotech IPO registrar.

In order to do Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status online:

Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Aditya Infotech in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Aditya Infotech Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Aditya Infotech Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP Today The trends for Aditya Infotech shares in the unlisted market remains bullish with a strong grey market premium (GMP). Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today is ₹300 per share. This means that in the grey market, Aditya Infotech shares are trading higher by ₹300 than their issue price.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Aditya Infotech shares would be ₹975 apiece, which is at a 44.44% premium to the IPO price of ₹675 per share.

Aditya Infotech IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from July 29 to July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO allotment date is likely today, 1 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is expected to be August 5. Aditya Infotech shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Aditya Infotech IPO price band was fixed at ₹675 per share. The company raised ₹1,300 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 74.07 lakh equity shares worth ₹500 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crores.

Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed by a staggering 100.69 times, NSE data showed. The retail investors segment was booked 50.87 times and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 72 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 133.21 times subscription.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Aditya Infotech IPO registrar.