Aditya Infotech IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, review, subscription status, key dates, more

Aditya Infotech IPO Day 1 Live: Aditya Infotech, known for its 'CP Plus' brand of video security and surveillance products, begins its subscription period today, Tuesday, July 29 and will end on Thursday, July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO price band has been established between ₹640 and ₹675. On Monday, the company secured over ₹582 crore from anchor investors just one day prior to the start of its public share-sale.

Aditya Infotech IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹800 crore by the promoters.

The fresh issue proceeds, totaling ₹375 crore, are intended for debt repayment, with some funds allocated for general corporate purposes.

According to its draft documents, the company's total borrowings were approximately ₹405 crore as of March 2024.

Aditya Infotech provides a wide array of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer markets through the 'CP Plus' brand.

Moreover, the company delivers services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service, both directly and via its distribution network.

(Stay tune for more updates)