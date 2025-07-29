Aditya Infotech IPO Day 1 Live: Check GMP, review, subscription status, key dates, more

Aditya Infotech IPO Day 1 Live: Aditya Infotech, known for its 'CP Plus' brand of video security and surveillance products, begins its subscription period today, Tuesday, July 29 and will end on Thursday, July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO price band has been established between ₹640 and ₹675. On Monday, the company secured over ₹582 crore from anchor investors just one day prior to the start of its public share-sale.
Aditya Infotech IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹800 crore by the promoters.
The fresh issue proceeds, totaling ₹375 crore, are intended for debt repayment, with some funds allocated for general corporate purposes.
According to its draft documents, the company's total borrowings were approximately ₹405 crore as of March 2024.
Aditya Infotech provides a wide array of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer markets through the 'CP Plus' brand.
Moreover, the company delivers services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service, both directly and via its distribution network.
The anchor segment attracted interest from both domestic and international institutional investors, including entities such as the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Ashoka Whiteoak India Opportunities Fund, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, as reported in a circular posted on the BSE website.
According to the circular, Aditya Infotech has issued 86.26 lakh equity shares to 54 funds at a price of ₹675 each, bringing the total transaction value to ₹582.3 crore.
Aditya Infotech IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares up to ₹6 crore.
As per the brokerage, at the upper price band, the firm is valued at a FY25 price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5x, resulting in a post-issue market cap of ₹79,118.9 million. The company maintains a leading position in its sector with limited competition and has shown steady growth in both revenue and profitability during the specified periods. Considering these advantages, the IPO seems to be fully valued, and a “SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM” recommendation is suggested.
Aditya Infotech IPO grey market premium is +255. This indicates Aditya Infotech share price was trading at a premium of ₹255 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aditya Infotech share price was indicated at ₹930 apiece, which is 37.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹675.
Given the grey market activities over the past six sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹210.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹255, as per insights from investorgain.com experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
