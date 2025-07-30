Aditya Infotech IPO day 2 Live: GMP jumps! Subscription status, review, other details; apply or not?

Aditya Infotech IPO day 2 Live: Aditya Infotech Limited's initial public offering (IPO) opened yesterday and will continue until 31 July 2025. The video security and surveillance products solutions company has declared Aditya Infotech IPO price band at ₹640 to ₹675 per equity share. The public issue aims to raise ₹1,300 crore, out of which ₹500 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh problems, while the remaining ₹800 crore is reserved for offer-for-sale (OFS). The initial public offer is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE. The public issue got gully subscribed on day 1 of bidding, which signals the kind of buzz it has in the Indian primary market.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today Aditya Infotech IPO received a strong response from investors on day 1, which is reflected in the Aditya Infotech IPO subscription status. The company's shares of video security and surveillance products solutions are available in the grey market at a robust premium. According to market observers, Aditya Infotech shares are available at a premium of ₹255 in today's grey market, which is ₹38 higher than Aditya Infotech's IPO GMP of ₹217 on Tuesday. Today, Aditya Infotech's IPO GMP signals a listing gain of around 38% for potential investors.

According to market observers, improvement in the secondary market bias and strong investor response to Aditya Infotech IPO could be the possible reason for the rise in the positive sentiment in Aditya Infotech IPO GMP. They said that the market is expecting further improvement in Dalal Street sentiment, and hence, there can be some more improvement in the grey market sentiment regarding Aditya Infotech IPO.

Aditya Infotech IPO subscription status By 5:00 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 2.05 times, the retail portion of the public offer had been subscribed 6.52 times, the NII segment had been filled 3.16 times, while the QIB portion had been subscribed 0.01 times.

Aditya Infotech IPO review On whether one should apply to the ppublic issue or not, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "Aditya Infotech Ltd. (AIL) stands out with its dominant market share, deep channel network, and AI-powered, 'Make in India-aligned product line making it a strong contender in India's growing security and surveillance sector. Its robust revenue growth and strategic manufacturing base in Kadapa reinforce long-term potential. However, high dependence on China for components and concentrated revenue streams tied to surveillance gear pose risks. Still, its tech-driven mindset and future-ready solutions make it more than just a distributor—it's a backbone of the security ecosystem. With scalable growth and strong fundamentals, we rate this IPO as a Subscriber for long-term wealth creation."

Ventura Securities has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "Aditya Infotech Limited (AIL), under the CP Plus brand, is strategically positioned to capitalise on the expanding Indian video surveillance market, which is projected to grow from INR 4,320 Cr in FY 2020 to INR 11,310 Cr by FY2029. This growth is driven by government initiatives such as Smart Cities, Digital India, and PM Gati Shakti, alongside increased private sector adoption for advanced use cases like number plate recognition and people counting. The residential segment alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% in revenue from FY 2024 to FY 2029. With a diversified product portfolio and a strong pan-India distribution network, AIL is well-placed to leverage these industry tailwinds."

Aditya Birla Money, Canara Bank Securities, and Reliance Securities have also assigned the public issue a 'subscribe' tag.