Aditya Infotech IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Issue booked 3x, GMP rises, subscription status, review; apply or not?

Aditya Infotech IPO Day 2 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) video security and surveillance products solutions company Aditya Infotech Ltd has entered into its second day of bidding today. Aditya Infotech IPO opened for subscription on July 29, and will close on July 30.

Aditya Infotech IPO price band is set at ₹675 per share, and the IPO lot size is 22 shares. The company aims to raise ₹1,300 crore from the book-building issue which comprises a combination of fresh issue of 74.07 lakh equity shares worth ₹500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares amounting to ₹800 crore.

On July 29, the first day of the bidding process, Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed 2.05 times. The public issue was booked 6.52 times in the retail category, 1% times in QIB, and 3.16 times in the NII category.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager of the Aditya Infotech IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Aditya Infotech IPO registrar.

