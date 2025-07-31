Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 Live Updates: GMP signals 42% listing gains! Issue booked over 12x. Should you bid?

Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 Live: The initial public offering of Aditya Infotech, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, will close today, July 31. Investors have the last chance to apply for Aditya Infotech IPO today.
The ₹1,300 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹800 crore. The price band for Aditya Infotech IPO has been fixed at ₹640-675 per share. As of the second day of the bidding process, Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed over 7x.
Aditya Infotech IPO latest GMP is ₹285. With the price band of 675.00, Aditya Infotech IPO's estimated listing price is ₹960, signalling a listing pop of 42.22%.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Aditya Infotech IPO.
Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 Live: The company plans to use the funds from fresh share sale as follows:
Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 Live: Aditya Infotech stands out with its dominant market share, deep channel network, and AI-powered, ‘Make in India’-aligned product line—making it a strong contender in India’s growing security and surveillance sector. Its robust revenue growth and strategic manufacturing base in Kadapa reinforce long-term potential. However, high dependence on China for components and concentrated revenue streams tied to surveillance gear pose risks. Still, its tech-driven mindset and future-ready solutions make it more than just a distributor—it’s a backbone of the security ecosystem. With scalable growth and strong fundamentals, we rate this IPO a Subscribe for long-term wealth creation.
— Views by Lakhmi Shree Investment
Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 Live: Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed 10.46 times so far on Day 3. Here's how different quotas were booked:
Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today is ₹285. This means shares of Aditya Infotech are trading ₹285 higher than its IPO price. With the price band of ₹675, Aditya Infotech IPO's estimated listing price is ₹960, signalling a listing pop of 42.22%.