Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 Live Updates: GMP signals 42% listing gains! Issue booked over 12x. Should you bid?

Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 Live: The initial public offering of Aditya Infotech, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, will close today, July 31. Investors have the last chance to apply for Aditya Infotech IPO today.

The ₹1,300 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹800 crore. The price band for Aditya Infotech IPO has been fixed at ₹640-675 per share. As of the second day of the bidding process, Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed over 7x.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP

Aditya Infotech IPO latest GMP is ₹285. With the price band of 675.00, Aditya Infotech IPO's estimated listing price is ₹960, signalling a listing pop of 42.22%.

