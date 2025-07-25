Aditya Infotech IPO: From key dates to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Aditya Infotech IPO: Key Dates Aditya Infotech's initial public offering (IPO) begins on July 29, 2025, and ends on July 31, 2025. The allotment for the Aditya Infotech IPO is expected to be completed on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Aditya Infotech IPO—Issue Size The Aditya Infotech IPO is a book-building issue valued at ₹1,300.00 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 0.74 crore shares totaling ₹500.00 crore and an offer to sell 1.19 crore shares totaling ₹800.00 crore.

Also Read | Laxmi India Finance IPO: 10 key things to know from the RHP

Aditya Infotech IPO: Price Band The Aditya Infotech IPO price band had been set at ₹640 to ₹675 per share.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Lot size and subscription details The lot size for an application is 22. The minimum investment for retail investors considering the price band and lot size is ₹14,080 (22 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (308 shares) for ₹2,07,900, while for big NII it is 68 lots (1,496 shares) worth ₹10,09,800.

Aditya Infotech IPO: listing details Aditya Infotech's IPO will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Lead managers and registrar for the issue ICICI Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Aditya Infotech IPO, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar.

About Aditya Infotech Aditya Infotech Limited (AIL) manufactures and provides video security and surveillance products, solutions, and services under the brand name ‘CP Plus.’

Aditya Infotech IPO: Objectives of the issue The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the IPO for prepayment and/or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings made by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Financials Aditya Infotech Ltd.'s revenue climbed by 12%, and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 205% between the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Key risks Aditya Infotech financial performance is primarily dependent on the revenue from the sale of closed-circuit television (“CCTV”) cameras, network video recorders (“NVRs”), digital video recorders (“DVRs”) and pan-tilt-zoom (“PTZ”) cameras, which collectively contributed to 78.92% of our revenue from operations in fiscal 2024. Variations in demand and changes in consumer preference towards CCTV cameras, NVRs, DVRs, PTZ cameras, and other surveillance equipment could have an adverse effect on Aditya Infotech's business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition