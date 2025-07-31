Aditya Infotech IPO: Issue subscribed over 100x on third day. Check GMP and other details

Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech saw a bumper demand from investors as the bidding for the mainboard issue saw over 100 times bids. Strong appetite for the IPO from all quarters of the market, along with a bumper grey market premium and positive brokerage views resulted in a stellar subscription number.

Aditya Infotech IPO, priced in the range of ₹640-675 per share, was a mix of fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹800 crore, with the company looking to raise ₹1,300 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use the funds from fresh proceeds for repayment of certain corporate borrowings and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Investors could apply for the IPO in lots of 22 shares. The minimum investment requirement for a retail investor was ₹14,080.

Ventura, Anand Rathi, Canara Bank Securities and Lakshmishree Investment were among the brokerages that had assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to Aditya Infotech IPO.

Aditya Infotech IPO Subscription Status At the end of the three-day bidding process, Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed 100.69 times. The QIB quota was booked the most at 133.21 times. It was followed by the NII segment that received 72 times bids. Meanwhile, retail category was booked 50.86 times and the employee portion 8.50 times.

Overall, the issue received over 113 crore bids as against 1.12 crore shares on offer.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today is ₹290. At the prevailing GMP and issue price of ₹675 per share, Aditya Infotech IPO listing price could be ₹965, a premium of 42.96% over the IPO price.

Aditya Infotech IPO will be listed on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

About Aditya Infotech Aditya Infotech Limited offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer segments under its well-recognised ‘CP PLUS’ brand.

Additionally, they provide solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service, delivered directly and through their distribution network.