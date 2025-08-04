Aditya Infotech IPO listing date in focus. GMP signals strong debut of shares

Aditya Infotech IPO Listing: The equity shares of video security and surveillance products maker Aditya Infotech Ltd are set to make their debut on Tuesday, August 5. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company ended on July 31 and received strong demand.

The public issue was open from July 29 to July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO allotment date was August 1, and Aditya Infotech IPO listing date is likely tomorrow, 5 August 2025. Aditya Infotech shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Aditya Infotech IPO listing tomorrow, market participants watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares.

Here’s what Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today ahead of the share listing signals.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP Today Aditya Infotech shares are witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted with a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today is ₹300 per share. This means that in the grey market, Aditya Infotech shares are trading higher by ₹300 than their issue price.

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today signals that the stock is available at a premium of 44% to the issue price in the grey market. Considering the Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Aditya Infotech shares would be ₹975 apiece, which is at a 44.44% premium to the IPO price of ₹675 per share.

Aditya Infotech IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was launched on July 29, which concluded on July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO allotment date was 1 August 2025, and Aditya Infotech IPO listing date is tomorrow, August 5. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,300 crore at a fixed price band of ₹675 per share. Aditya Infotech IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 74.07 lakh equity shares worth ₹500 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crores.

Aditya Infotech IPO was subscribed by 100.69 times. The retail investors segment received 50.87 times subscription and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 72 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 133.21 times, NSE data showed.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the Aditya Infotech IPO registrar.