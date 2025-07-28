Aditya Infotech IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, review, date, other details in 10 points

Aditya Infotech IPO: Aditya Infotech Limited's initial public offering (IPO) will open tomorrow and continue until 31 July 2025. The video security and surveillance products solutions company has declared Aditya Infotech IPO price band at ₹640 to ₹675 per equity share. The public issue aims to raise ₹1,300 crore, out of which ₹500 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh problems, while the remaining ₹800 crore is reserved for offer-for-sale (OFS). The initial public offer is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE.

Ahead of the Aditya Infotech IPO subscription opening, company shares are available in the grey market at a robust premium. According to market observers, Aditya Infotech shares are available at a premium of ₹217 in today's grey market. This means that Aditya Infotech's IPO GMP today signals a listing gain of around 32% for potential investors.

Top 10 Aditya Infotech IPO details 1] Aditya Infotech IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹217.

2] Aditya Infotech IPO date: The public issue will open on 29 July 2025 and remain open until 31 July 2025.

3] Aditya Infotech IPO price: The company has declared a price band of ₹640 to ₹675 per equity share.

4] Aditya Infotech IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,300 crore from this public offer, of which ₹500 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh issues.

5] Aditya Infotech IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the initial offer comprises 22 company shares.

6] Aditya Infotech IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalization of share allocation is 1 August 2025.

7] Aditya Infotech IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Aditya Infotech IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services have appointed the public issue lead managers.

9] Aditya Infotech IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 4 August 2025.