Aditya Infotech IPO: Price band set at ₹640-675 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Aditya Infotech IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹640 to ₹675 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Aditya Infotech IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, and will close on Thursday, July 31. The allocation to anchor investors for the Aditya Infotech IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 28. The Aditya Infotech IPO lot size is 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.

Aditya Infotech IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares up to ₹6 crore.

Tentatively, Aditya Infotech IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 1, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 4, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Aditya Infotech share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 5.

Aditya Infotech IPO details The company plans to raise approximately ₹1,300 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which includes a fresh issuance of ₹500 crore and a sale of shares worth ₹800 crore by current promoters and stakeholders.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹375 crore is designated for debt clearance, while the rest is reserved for general corporate needs. As of March 2024, the company's total debt was reported to be ₹405.45 crore, based on its draft prospectus submitted on Monday.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are serving as the leading book-running managers for this offering.

Company details Aditya Infotech is a prominent supplier of sophisticated video security and surveillance solutions under the 'CP PLUS' brand, serving both business and consumer markets. The firm also provides integrated security offerings and security-as-a-service through direct sales and an extensive distribution network.

The company provides a wide variety of products, including smart home IoT cameras, HD analog systems, sophisticated network cameras, body-worn and thermal imaging cameras, in addition to long-range IR cameras and AI-driven solutions (such as automatic number plate recognition, people counting, and heat mapping). For home users, Aditya Infotech offers video surveillance options, comprising smart Wi-Fi cameras, 4G-enabled cameras, dash cams, and more. During Fiscal 2024, the company sold its products in over 500 cities and towns throughout India.

Aditya Infotech's operations are supported by a network of 40 branch offices and return merchandise authorization (RMA) centers across the country. The distribution of the company's surveillance products relies on more than 800 distributors in tier I, tier II, and tier III cities, as well as over 2,200 system integrators.

The company has 10 strategically placed warehouses located in Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana, and Noida, Uttar Pradesh in North India; Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Indore, Madhya Pradesh in West India; Kolkata, West Bengal, and Guwahati, Assam in East India; along with Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Bengaluru, Karnataka in South India.

Aditya Infotech's manufacturing plant is situated in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.