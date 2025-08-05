Aditya Infotech Share Price Live Updates: GMP, experts hint solid debut of shares

Aditya Infotech Share Price Live Updates: Shares of Aditya Infotech Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Aditya Infotech IPO listing is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Tuesday, August 5). Aditya Infotech shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Aditya Infotech IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status was finalised on Friday, August 1.

Aditya Infotech IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 29 and closed on Thursday, July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 100.69 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹640 to ₹675 per share for its IPO.

Aditya Infotech provides a wide array of cutting-edge video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer markets under the 'CP Plus' brand.

Moreover, the company delivers solutions and services like fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service, both directly and through its distribution network.

