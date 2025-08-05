Aditya Infotech Share Price Live Updates: GMP, experts hint solid debut of shares

Aditya Infotech Share Price Live Updates: Shares of Aditya Infotech Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Aditya Infotech IPO listing is scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Tuesday, August 5). Aditya Infotech shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Aditya Infotech IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. Aditya Infotech IPO allotment status was finalised on Friday, August 1.
Aditya Infotech IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 29 and closed on Thursday, July 31. Aditya Infotech IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 100.69 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹640 to ₹675 per share for its IPO.
Aditya Infotech provides a wide array of cutting-edge video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer markets under the 'CP Plus' brand.
Moreover, the company delivers solutions and services like fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service, both directly and through its distribution network.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech Ltd, which markets video security and surveillance products under the 'CP Plus' brand, attracted an impressive subscription of 100.69 times by the end of the bidding on Thursday. The initial share sale, valued at ₹1,300 crore, saw bids for 1,13,00,92,216 shares compared to 1,12,23,759 shares available, according to data from the NSE.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was vastly oversubscribed at 133.21 times. The segment for non-institutional investors received a subscription of 72 times, while the retail individual investors (RIIs) category saw a subscription rate of 50.87 times.
According to Bhavik Joshi Business Head, INVasset PMS, Aditya Infotech’s pre-listing positioning captures the convergence of two major structural trends — India’s digital infrastructure push and the rising need for integrated surveillance, security, and smart system solutions across sectors. As one of the leading distribution players in the security and surveillance space, the company stands at the heart of India’s hardware-software integration wave.
Its strong channel network across more than 600 cities, combined with partnerships with global OEMs in surveillance, access control, and networking equipment, reflects not just scale but depth of domain expertise. This distribution-led model, paired with growing demand from government, industrial, and enterprise verticals, makes it a key beneficiary of India's smart city programs, data center expansion, and compliance-driven security adoption.
The listing also aligns with renewed public market interest in digital infra enablers — especially those with a physical asset layer and real revenue visibility. While the company’s historical growth has been robust, post-IPO scrutiny will revolve around margin consistency, working capital efficiency, and its ability to move up the value chain — possibly into integrated solutions or analytics-driven offerings.
As the narrative shifts from “tech startups” to “tech enablers” with profitability and reach, Aditya Infotech’s story finds relevance. It offers investors exposure to India’s underpenetrated yet high-growth B2B tech supply chain — one that supports the digital backbone of sectors from BFSI to logistics to retail.
Execution, not just expansion, will define its post-listing trajectory.
Aditya Infotech IPO grey market premium is +305. This indicates Aditya Infotech share price was trading at a premium of ₹305 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aditya Infotech share price was indicated at ₹980 apiece, which is 45.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹675.
According to grey market activities from the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹210.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹310, as per experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
