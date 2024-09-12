Aditya Ultra Steel IPO allotment date likely today: Latest GMP, how to check status in 4 steps

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Ultra Steel has been successfully completed, and the focus is now on the share allotment status which is expected to be finalised by the company today (Thursday, September 12). The ₹45.88 crore Aditya Ultra Steel IPO, with a price band of ₹59 to ₹62 per share, opened for subscription on Monday, September 9, and concluded on Wednesday, September 11.

While the share allotment of SME IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 12, successful bidders may expect shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, September 13, while those who do not receive an allotment may expect refunds to be processed on the same day.

Shares of the company are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on Monday, September 16.

The issue witnessed an overall subscription of 10.6 times. The retail segment was subscribed to 23 times, and the segment reserved for non-institutional buyers was subscribed 12 times.

Aditya Ultra Steel intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The company produces and sells TMT bars under the Kamdhenu brand, primarily for the building and infrastructure development industries.

How to check Aditya Ultra Steel IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO can check the share allotment status online either on the website of the registrar of the issue or on the NSE website. The registrar of the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. The process to check the status is user-friendly on both websites.

How to check the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? Follow the below-given simple steps to check the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website:

Step 1: Log in to the registrar's website using this link- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select the company name.

Step 3: In the "Type" section, select either of the application number, PAN, or DP/Client ID. Enter the value of the option that you chose.

Step 4: Enter the given captcha code and click on ‘Submit’.

How to check Aditya Ultra Steel IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Log in to the NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register yourself with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option.

Step 3: Enter your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4: Check the status of your IPO allocation.

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO GMP today As per the latest data, shares of Aditya Ultra Steel are not trading at a premium in the grey market, and the stock could be listed at its issue price.

The last GMP (grey market premium) of Aditya Ultra Steel IPO is ₹0, indicating the Aditya Ultra Steel SME IPO's estimated listing price is ₹62.

