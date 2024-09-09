Aditya Ultra Steel IPO subscribed 1.60x on Day 1 so far; check GMP, subscription status, other key details to know

  • The Aditya Ultra Steel IPO is open from September 9 to 11, offering shares at 59 to 62. The company, focusing on TMT bars, reports strong revenue growth and has a subscription status of 1.60 times on the first day.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published9 Sep 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Aditya Ultra Steel IPO is open from September 9 to 11, offering shares at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62.
Aditya Ultra Steel IPO is open from September 9 to 11, offering shares at ₹59 to ₹62. (https://www.adityaultrasteel.com/)

The initial public offering (IPO) subscription period for Aditya Ultra Steel started on Monday, September 9, and will bewrapped up on Wednesday, September 11. With a face value of 10, the prices for the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO range from 59 to 62 per share. At least 2000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available.

The company manufactures TMT bars, a type of rolled steel product, under the Kamdhenu brand, primarily for the building and infrastructure development industries. Using a rolling machine and reheating furnace, the firm turns billets into TMT bars.

The firm has over 12 (twelve) years of experience in the TMT bar production sector. The firm designs, produces, and sells TMT bars on a business-to-business (B2B) basis. The State of Gujarat accounts for the majority of the clientele of the business.

The firm has quickly established a name for itself in the steel sector, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). This is demonstrated by the operating revenue growth, which increased from 14,578.04 Lakhs in FY 2017–18 to 58,780.08 Lakhs in FY 2023–24, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 26.16%. The Company's revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 was 58,780.08 Lakhs, 53,044.78 Lakhs, and 51,535.53 Lakhs, respectively.

The company's listed peers are Rathi Bars Ltd (with a P/E of 15.93), and Mangalam Worldwide Ltd (with a P/E of 16.77).

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO subscription status

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO subscription status is 1.60 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 2.84 times, and NII portion was booked 1.12 times. Qualified Institutions Buyers are booked 87%.

The company has received bids for 1,12,28,000 shares against 70,30,000 shares on offer, at 15:23 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO details

The Aditya Ultra Steel IPO, valued 45.88 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 7,400,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company to achieve various objectives, including meeting Capital Expenditure, addressing Working Capital Requirements, covering General Corporate Purposes, and handling Public Issue Expenses.

The registrar of the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO is Cameo Corporate Services Limited, while the book running lead manager is Swastika Investmart Ltd. Sunflower Broking is the market maker for the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO.

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO GMP today

Aditya Ultra Steel IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 62 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

According to experts at investorgain.com, there hasn't been any significant movement in the IPO GMP trend based on the grey market activities of the last 7 sessions. They anticipate that this trend will continue until the listing day.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 03:33 PM IST
