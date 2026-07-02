Adon Agro Commodities IPO share allotment in focus today: GMP, 4 steps to check status online

Share allotment of Adon Agro Commodities IPO, which opened on Monday, 29 June, and concluded on Wednesday, 1 July, is expected to be finalised today, i.e., Thursday, 2 July.

The BSE SME IPO saw a tepid response from investors as the issue witnessed an overall subscription of nearly 1.4 times, with the QIB portion booked by 22.5 times. The segment reserved for NIIs saw a subscription of 1.4 times.

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As the company is expected to finalise share allotment on Thursday, successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, 3 July, while unsuccessful bidders will likely receive refunds on the same day. The stock is scheduled for a debut on the BSE SME on Monday, 6 July.

Adon Agro Commodities IPO was a fresh issue of 62,90,000 shares. With a price band of ₹66 to ₹70 per share, the issue aimed to raise ₹44.03 crore, which it intends to use to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Adon Agro Commodities operates in the agro-commodity trading and processing sector and is engaged in the sourcing, importing, processing, packing and distribution of dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries.

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As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, Adon Agro's revenue from operations was ₹22.33 crore in FY23, ₹72.57 crore in FY24, ₹103.04 crore in FY25, and ₹287.16 crore till January 31, 2026.

How to check Adon Agro Commodities IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the Adon Agro Commodities IPO.

How to check Adon Agro Commodities IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

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Step 2: Select the IPO's name

Step 3: Insert either the PAN, the application number, or the demat account number with the DPID client ID

Step 4: Hit "submit"

Your Adon Agro Commodities IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Adon Agro Commodities IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE using the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select the “Equity” option

Step 3: Select issue name

Step 4: Enter either your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and hit “submit”

Adon Agro Commodities IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Adon Agro Commodities stock on Thursday morning was nil. This indicates the stock could list at par with the issue price of ₹70.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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