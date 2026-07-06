Adon Agro Commodities share price hits upper circuit after listing at a 12% premium; details here

Adon Agro Commodities share price hit its upper circuit after listing at a healthy premium over the issue price on Monday, 6 July. Adon Agro Commodities shares are listed at ₹78.25 on the BSE SME, up almost 12% over the issue price of ₹70. The SME stock extended gains and hit its upper price band of ₹82.16, up more than 17% from the issue price.

The stock debuted better-than-expected, as the last grey market premium (GMP) of Adon Agro Commodities shares was nil, which suggested the stock could list at par with the issue price.

Adon Agro Commodities IPO opened on Monday, 29 June, and concluded on Wednesday, 1 July, witnessing an overall subscription of nearly 1.4 times. Share allotment was finalised on Thursday, 2 July.

The SME IPO was a fresh issue of 62,90,000 shares. Priced at ₹66 to ₹70 per share, the issue aimed to raise ₹44.03 crore to meet working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

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The company operates in the agro-commodity trading and processing sector and is engaged in the sourcing, importing, processing, packing and distribution of dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries.

"Our company operates in the agro-commodity trading and processing sector, primarily engaged in the sourcing, importing, processing, packing and distribution of dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries," reads the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue.

"We source dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries both domestically and internationally from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Chile, the United States of America and Sri Lanka. The sourced products are sold in bulk to business-to-business (B2B) customers and are also processed, packed and marketed under our proprietary brand 'Hunger Nuts' for sale to wholesale and retail customers under B2B and D2C segments," the RHP says.

As per the RHP of the issue, Adon Agro's revenue from operations was ₹22.33 crore in FY23, ₹72.57 crore in FY24, ₹103.04 crore in FY25, and ₹287.16 crore till 31 January 2026.

Profit in FY23 was ₹0.09 crore, which rose to ₹1.79 crore in FY24 and to ₹7.22 crore in FY25. In FY26 till 31 January, its profit was ₹21.55 crore.

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