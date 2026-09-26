Adroit Industries, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Elevate Campuses: Check GMP, full subscription ahead of allotment

IPO GMP Today: Four IPOs — Adroit Industries, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra and Elevate Campuses — have concluded their three-day subscription windows, shifting the focus to the allotment process and their expected stock market debut. The allotment status for all four public issues is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 28.

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The four IPOs were open for subscription from September 23 to September 25. With bidding now closed, investors are awaiting details on share allotment while also tracking the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the issues ahead of their proposed listings.

Successful bidders are expected to receive the shares in their demat accounts on September 29. The four companies are scheduled to list their shares on the NSE and BSE on September 30, 2026, subject to the tentative listing schedule.

Here's a detailed look at the latest GMP, subscription numbers, IPO allotment timeline and other key details of Adroit Industries, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra and Elevate Campuses.

Adroit Industries IPO Adroit Industries has emerged as the strongest grey market performer among the four issues, with grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹48. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the prevailing GMP, the estimated listing price works out to ₹182 per share, indicating a premium of 35.82%.

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The IPO received an overall subscription of around 176.85 times during the three-day bidding period. The retail portion was subscribed 99.81 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 332.35 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received bids for 195.04 times the shares on offer.

Investors can check their Adroit Industries IPO allotment status through the BSE, NSE or the registrar's website, Bigshare Services - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

To check the allotment status, investors need to first select ‘Equity’ and then choose the issue name from the dropdown menu. They can enter their application number or PAN, selecting the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option if they wish to check using their PAN. Investors then need to complete the ‘I am not a robot’ verification and click on ‘Search’. The share application status will subsequently be displayed on the screen.

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The ₹150.71 crore Adroit Industries IPO comprised a fresh issue of 98.97 lakh shares aggregating to ₹132.62 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.50 lakh shares worth ₹18.09 crore. The company had set the final issue price at ₹134 per share. Incorporated in January 1995, Adroit Industries (India) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts and torque-transmission components used in driveline systems.

ArMee Infotech IPO ArMee Infotech shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 ahead of their stock market debut. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band, the implied listing price stands at ₹383 per share, representing a 2.13% premium over the issue price of ₹375.

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The ₹300 crore IPO received a total subscription of 2.6 times during the three-day bidding period. Among investor categories, the QIB portion was subscribed 3.2 times, while the retail segment received 2.65 times subscription. The NII portion was subscribed 2.24 times.

Investors can access their ArMee Infotech IPO allotment details through the BSE, NSE or Cameo Corporate Services, the registrar handling the issue - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

On the relevant allotment page, investors need to choose the equity segment and select ArMee Infotech from the list of issues. They can check their application status using either their application number or PAN. Those using PAN will need to select the appropriate option, enter the required details, complete the captcha and submit the request.

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The public issue comprised 80 lakh fresh equity shares, with the company raising the entire ₹300 crore through the fresh issue. ArMee Infotech had set the IPO price band at ₹350-375 per share. Founded in 2003 and based in Ahmedabad, ArMee Infotech operates in the IT sector, offering IT infrastructure solutions and managed services.

Swastika Infra IPO Swastika Infra shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4.5. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹189.5 per share, implying a 2.43% premium over the issue price of ₹185.

The public issue attracted strong demand across investor categories, with the IPO receiving 7.91 times overall subscription. The NII portion was subscribed 19.35 times, while the retail category received 5.64 times subscription. The QIB segment was subscribed 3.31 times.

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Investors can check the Swastika Infra IPO allotment status through the BSE, NSE or MUFG Intime, the registrar to the issue. - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

To view the allotment details, investors need to select the ‘Equity’ category and choose Swastika Infra from the issue name dropdown. They can then check the status using either their application number or PAN. For a PAN-based search, investors need to select the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option, enter the relevant details, complete the ‘I am not a robot’ verification and click on ‘Search’. The application status will then be displayed on the screen.

The Swastika Infra IPO is a ₹160.88 crore book-built issue, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue consists of 69.46 lakh shares worth ₹128.50 crore, while the OFS comprises 17.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹32.38 crore. The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹175 to ₹185 per share, with ₹185 being the upper end of the price range.

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Incorporated in August 2019, Swastika Infra Limited is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company specializing in power transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure projects.

Elevate Campuses IPO Elevate Campuses shares are currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4. At the top end of the IPO price band, this translates into an estimated listing price of ₹366 per share, implying a 1.1% premium over the issue price of ₹362.

The public issue received 1.89 times overall subscription, with demand varying across investor categories. The QIB portion was subscribed 2.66 times, while the retail segment received 1.07 times subscription. The NII category was subscribed 0.89 times.

Investors can access their Elevate Campuses IPO allotment status through the BSE, NSE or KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

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To check the allotment result, investors first need to choose the ‘Equity’ category and select Elevate Campuses from the issue-name dropdown. The status can then be retrieved using either the application number or PAN. Investors opting for a PAN-based search should select the ‘Permanent Account Number’ option, enter their details, complete the ‘I am not a robot’ verification and click ‘Search’. The application status will then be displayed.

The Elevate Campuses IPO is a ₹2,100 crore book-built issue, consisting entirely of a fresh issue. The company is issuing 5.80 crore shares, aggregating to ₹2,100 crore. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹343 to ₹362 per share, with ₹362 being the upper end of the price range.

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Incorporated in 2005, Elevate Campuses Ltd. is an education infrastructure company engaged in owning, operating and managing on-campus student accommodation for higher education institutions (HEIs) and owning K-12 school assets.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.