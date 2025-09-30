Advance Agrolife IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, size, other details. Should you apply?

Advance Agrolife IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Advance Agrolife Limited has commenced in the Indian primary market today and will remain open until October 3, 2025. This means the Advance Agrolife IPO subscription period is from 30 September to 3 October 2025. Advance Agrolife IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹192.68 crore through the issuance of new shares. The Advance Agrolife IPO size is ₹192.68 crore, and the net proceeds from the book build issue will be reflected in the company's balance sheet. The agrochemical product maker company has declared the Advance Agrolife IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Advance Agrolife shares are available for trade in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Advance Agrolife Limited are available at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market today. This means the Advance Agrolife IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹10 in the grey market.

Advance Agrolife IPO subscription status By 10:15 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.03 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.05 times, whereas its NII segment had been filled 0.02 times.

Advance Agrolife IPO details 1] Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Advance Agrolife Limited are available at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market today.

Advertisement

2] Advance Agrolife IPO size: The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹192.68 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.

3] Advance Agrolife IPO date: The date of subscription of the public issue is 30 September to 3 October 2025.

4] Advance Agrolife IPO price: The agrochemical product maker company has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share.

5] Advance Agrolife IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 150 company shares.

Photo: Courtesy mintgenie

Advertisement

6] Advance Agrolife IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 4 October 2025. However, in the event of a delay due to Saturday, the share allotment can be expected on 6 October 2025.

7] Advance Agrolife IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Advance Agrolife IPO lead manager: Choice Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the book build issue.

9] Advance Agrolife IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 8 October 2025.

Advance Agrolife IPO: Should You Apply? 10] Advance Agrolife IPO review: Advising high-risk investors to apply for the public issue, Anuj Gupta, Director, Ya Wealth, said, "The company has reported growth with a lower trajectory in FY25. However, it has sustained business, which is expected to fill its order book. The company has stated in its RHP that it will use the net proceeds for its CAPEX expansion, which is expected to drive its business volume. So, high-risk investors may apply for the public issue for the short term."

Advertisement

On Advance Agrolife IPO valuations, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, "The public issue is fully priced in and promoters have not offered any such premium that may pare the gap caused by the negative sentiments in the secondary market. The company operates in a highly competitive agrochemical segment, where it will have to compete against peers such as Sharda Cropchem, Herenba Industries, and PI Industries. I would suggest investors wait for some time as the secondary market segment holds the key to the success of this book build issue."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.