Advance Agrolife IPO Day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply?

Advance Agrolife IPO Day 3 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Advance Agrolife Limited commenced in the Indian primary market on 30 September 2025 and will remain open until October 3, 2025. This means the Advance Agrolife IPO date is from September 30 to October 3, 2025. Advance Agrolife IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹192.68 crore through the issuance of new shares. This means the Advance Agrolife IPO size is ₹192.68 crore, and the net proceeds from the book build issue will be reflected in the company's balance sheet. The agrochemical product maker company has declared the Advance Agrolife IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share.

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today Meanwhile, Advance Agrolife shares are available for trade in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Advance Agrolife Limited are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today. This means the Advance Agrolife IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹15 in the grey market.

Advance Agrolife IPO subscription status By 10:18 AM on day 3, the public issue had been booked 3.58 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 2.28 times, and its NII segment had been filled 6.72 times. The QIB segment of the mainboard IPO had been subscribed 3.51 times.

Photo: Courtesy mintgenie

Advance Agrolife IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, BP Equities report says, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 18x based on FY25 earnings, which is cheaper compared to the industry average. We believe that the company’s superior return ratios and strong margins position it ahead of peers, enabling it to capitalise on structural industry tailwinds and drive sustainable growth. Thus, we recommend a “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the issue from a medium to long-term investment perspective."

Marwadi Shares and Finance has also assined a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, saying, "Considering the FY 25 EPS of ₹3.99 on a post issue basis, the company is set to list at a P/E of approximately ~25x with a market cap of ₹643 Cr whereas its peer namely Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd, PI Industries Limited and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are trading at P/E ratio of approximately ~30x, ~15x, ~33x and ~18x respectively. We assign a ‘Subscribe’ rating to this IPO, which has an established customer base and strong relationships, along with a diversified product portfolio of agrochemical products. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peers."

Canara Bank Securities and Ya Wealth have also assigned a 'buy' tag to the Advance Agrolife IPO.

Advance Agrolife IPO details The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹192.68 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 150 company shares.

The most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 4 October 2025. However, in the event of a delay due to Saturday, the share allotment can be expected on 6 October 2025.

KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. Choice Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the book build issue.

The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date for share listing is 8 October 2025.