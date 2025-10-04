Advance Agrolife IPO allotment date in focus: Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Advance Agrolife IPO allotment date: The Advance Agrolife IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, October 6. Investors who applied for the Advance Agrolife IPO can check the Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Advertisement

The Jaipur-based company Advance Agrolife opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 30 and ended on Friday, October 3. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from non-institutional investors (175.30 times), Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) (27.31 times), followed by retail investors (23.06 times). Advance Agrolife IPO subscription status was 56.85 times on the third day, as per BSE data.

Investors can determine if they have received shares and the corresponding amounts by reviewing the allocation guidelines. An important aspect of checking the IPO allotment status is the total share availability. The company will initiate refunds for applicants who were not allotted any shares. For those who were granted shares, these will be credited to the individual's demat account.

Advertisement

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, October 7. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Advance Agrolife IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8.

How to check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you've applied for the Advance Agrolife IPO, you can check your allotment status online on Monday at the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, which serves as the IPO registrar. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website by following this link: [Kfin Technologies IPO Status](https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/). Once there, you'll have the option to check your status using one of five methods.

Advertisement

Step 2: Select "Advance Agrolife IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check your status, enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number option, enter your application number, followed by the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

- For the Demat Account option, input your account details along with the captcha code, then hit "Submit."

- If you opt for the PAN method, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

By following these steps, you can easily find out the status of your IPO allotment.

How to check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on BSE? To check the allotment status of the Advance Agrolife IPO, follow these steps:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at [BSE Allotment Check](https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the options under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Choose the 'Issue Name' from the drop-down menu to identify the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter either your application number or your PAN to proceed.

By completing these steps, you can easily check your IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

How to check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on NSE? To check your IPO allotment status on the NSE website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at [NSE IPO Status](https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp).

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE webpage.

Advertisement

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the next page, you will be able to check the status of your IPO allocation.

By following these steps, you can easily access your IPO allotment status on the NSE platform.

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today is ₹14.5. This indicates Advance Agrolife share price were trading at a premium of ₹14.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Advance Agrolife share price was indicated at ₹114.5 apiece, which is 14.50% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

Advertisement

Based on the grey market activities observed over the last 11 sessions, today's IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is trending upward, indicating expectations of a strong listing. Experts have noted that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest reaches up to ₹15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.