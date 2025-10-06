Advance Agrolife IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Advance Agrolife IPO allotment date: The Advance Agrolife IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Monday, October 6. Investors who applied for the Advance Agrolife IPO can check the Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today is ₹20.

Advertisement

Advance Agrolife, based in Jaipur, opened its subscription on Tuesday, September 30, and concluded on Friday, October 3. By the end of the final bidding day, the IPO received strong interest from non-institutional investors, oversubscribing by 175.30 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also showed significant enthusiasm, with an oversubscription rate of 27.31 times, while retail investors participated with an oversubscription of 23.06 times. Advance Agrolife IPO subscription status was 56.85 times on the third day, as per BSE data.

Investors can verify if they have received shares and the corresponding amounts by following the allocation guidelines. A key element in checking the IPO allotment status is understanding the total availability of shares. For applicants who were not allotted any shares, the company will process refunds. Those who were granted shares will have them credited directly to their demat accounts.

Advertisement

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, October 7. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Advance Agrolife IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8.

How to check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you've applied for the Advance Agrolife IPO, you can check your allotment status online on Monday through the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, which acts as the IPO registrar. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website by following this link: [Kfin Technologies IPO Status](https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/). Once there, you will be presented with the option to check your status using one of five methods.

Advertisement

Step 2: Select "Advance Agrolife IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check your status, enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number option, enter your application number, followed by the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

- For the Demat Account option, input your account details along with the captcha code, then hit "Submit."

- If you opt for the PAN method, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

By following these steps, you can easily find out the status of your IPO allotment.

How to check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on BSE? To check the allotment status of the Advance Agrolife IPO, simply follow these steps:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at [BSE Allotment Check](https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Choose the 'Issue Name' from the drop-down menu to specify the particular IPO.

Step 4: Enter either your application number or your PAN to continue.

By completing these steps, you can easily check your IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

How to check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on NSE? To check your IPO allotment status on the NSE website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at [NSE IPO Status](https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp).

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE webpage.

Advertisement

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the next page, you will be able to check the status of your IPO allocation.

By following these steps, you can easily access your IPO allotment status on the NSE platform.

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today is ₹20. This indicates Advance Agrolife share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Advance Agrolife share price was indicated at ₹120 apiece, which is 20% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

Advertisement

Based on the grey market activities observed over the last 14 sessions, today's IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is trending upward, indicating expectations of a strong listing. Experts have noted that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest reaches up to ₹20.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Advance Agrolife IPO details

Advertisement