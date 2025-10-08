Advance Agrolife IPO listing date today: Here’s what GMP, experts hint about share debut on Dalal Street

Advance Agrolife IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, October 8) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Advance Agrolife share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Advance Agrolife share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from the BSE, trading members are informed that starting Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the equity shares of Advance Agrolife Limited will be listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'T' Group of Securities.

Advance Agrolife, based in Jaipur, opened its subscription on Tuesday, September 30, and concluded on Friday, October 3. By the end of the final bidding day, the IPO received strong interest from non-institutional investors, oversubscribing by 175.30 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also showed significant enthusiasm, with an oversubscription rate of 27.31 times, while retail investors participated with an oversubscription of 23.06 times. Advance Agrolife IPO subscription status was 56.85 times on the third day, as per BSE data.

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today is ₹13. This indicates Advance Agrolife share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Advance Agrolife share price was indicated at ₹113 apiece, which is 13% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

Based on the grey market activities over the last 15 sessions, today's IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is trending upward, suggesting expectations for a strong listing. The lowest recorded GMP is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹20, according to market experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Advance Agrolife IPO listing price prediction Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS said that Advance Agrolife is launching an entirely fresh issue IPO of ₹193 crore, with a price band of ₹95 to ₹100 per share.

Grey market sentiment is upbeat, with a premium (GMP) of around ₹15, suggesting a potential listing in the range of ₹110 to ₹115, assuming momentum holds. The company operates in the agrochemical space, manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and related crop-protection solutions, with a footprint spanning multiple Indian states and some export markets.

Key variables that will influence listing performance include subscription momentum across investor categories, cost control and margin stability, the impact of agricultural seasonality, and how efficiently the IPO proceeds are deployed toward working capital and expansion. Given the current market outlook, the listing is expected to be positive but within a limited upside band, said Jain.

Advance Agrolife IPO details

