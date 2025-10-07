Advance Agrolife IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares on Dalal Street

Advance Agrolife IPO Listing: The equity shares of agrochemical products manufacturer Advance Agrolife Ltd are set to make their debut on Dalal Street tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received robust demand. Advance Agrolife IPO listing date is 8 October 2025.

The public issue was open from September 30 to October 3, and the IPO allotment date was October 6. Advance Agrolife IPO listing date is October 8, and the Advance Agrolife shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Advance Agrolife Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of the Advance Agrolife IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Advance Agrolife IPO GMP signals about the share debut.

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP Today Advance Agrolife shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market. According to market experts, Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today is ₹20 per share. This means that in the grey market, Advance Agrolife shares are trading higher by ₹20 apiece than their issue price,

Advance Agrolife IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹120 apiece, which is at a 20% premium to the IPO price of ₹100 per share.

Advance Agrolife IPO Key Details The bidding for the mainboard IPO commenced on Tuesday, September 30, and concluded on Friday, October 3, while the IPO allotment date was October 6, Monday. Advance Agrolife IPO listing date is October 8, Wednesday, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Advance Agrolife IPO price band was set at ₹95 to ₹100 per share and the company raised ₹192.86 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore equity shares.

Advance Agrolife IPO received strong subscription. According to the NSE data, the public issue was subscribed 56.85 times in total. The IPO was booked 23.06 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 175.30 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 27.31 times subscription.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Advance Agrolife IPO registrar.