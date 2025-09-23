Subscribe

Advance Agrolife IPO: Price band set at ₹95-100 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Advance Agrolife IPO: Advance Agrolife has set its IPO price band at 95-100 per share, with subscription from September 30 to October 3. The company aims to raise 193 crore, using 135 crore for working capital. The IPO includes various allocations for institutional and retail investors.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Sep 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Advance Agrolife IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30 and will close on Friday, October 3.
Advance Agrolife IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 95 to 100 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Advance Agrolife IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30 and will close on Friday, October 3. The allocation to anchor investors for the Advance Agrolife IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 29.

The floor price is 9.5 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 10 times the face value of the equity shares. The Advance Agrolife IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.

Advance Agrolife IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees has been reserved upto 30,000 equity shares.

Tentatively, Advance Agrolife IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, October 6 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, October 7, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Advance Agrolife share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 8.

Advance Agrolife IPO details

The initial public offering consists solely of a new issue of shares valued at nearly 193 crore. According to its offer documents, the company plans to use 135 crore from the net proceeds to support its additional working capital needs.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue.

Company details

Advance Agrolife produces a diverse array of both technical and formulation-grade agrochemical products. These products are intended for use in the cultivation of major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops during both agricultural seasons (Kharif and Rabi) in India. The key product offerings include insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

The company holds 404 generic registrations, which consist of 376 Formulation Grade registrations and 28 Technical Grade registrations for agrochemicals. It exports its products to seven nations, including the UAE, Bangladesh, China (including Hong Kong), Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, and Nepal. In the financial year 2025, Advance Agrolife reported operational revenue of 502 crore, with a net profit of 25.6 crore.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd (with a P/E of 34.60), Insecticides India Ltd (with a P/E of 16.99), Heranba Industries Ltd, PI Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 34.29), and Sharda Cropchem Ltd (with a P/E of 30.33).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
