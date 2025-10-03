Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 56.85 times on Day 3; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details here

IPO News Today: Advance Agrolife's IPO concluded its final bidding round on Friday, 3 October 2025, with the company's public offer witnessing heavy booking from all three investor segments.

After the third day of bidding, the primary issue of Advance Agrolife recorded 56.85 times subscription as investors bid for a total of 76,80,36,900 equity shares, compared to the 1,35,09,004 shares on offer for the IPO.

According to the BSE IPO data, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment witnessed the heaviest booking among the three investor segments. The NII bidders subscribed 175.30 times to the IPO as investors booked 50,63,28,000 shares out of the 28,88,358 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) followed the NII lead, coming at 27.31x after the investors subscribed for 10,51,55,850 shares out of the total 38,51,144 equity shares available for the investors segment.

The retail investors subscribed 23.06 times to the IPO, bidding for 15,54,00,450 shares out of the 67,39,502 shares on offer.

Advance Agrolife IPO latest GMP As of Friday, 3 October 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Advance Agrolife IPO stood at ₹15 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹100 per share, the company's stock is expected to be listed at ₹115 apiece, marking a listing gain of 15%.

The grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Advance Agrolife IPO details Advance Agrolife is offering a book-built public issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of up to 19,285,720 equity shares with the face value of ₹10 apiece. The offer details also showed that there is no offer for sale (OFS) component of the public issue.

According to Chittorgarh data, the company is looking to raise ₹192.86 crore from the Indian stock market. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares per lot.

Advance Agrolife shares are expected to be allotted on Monday, 6 October 2025.

The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, and is scheduled to close after the final bidding round on Friday, 3 October 2025. The IPO completed its anchor investor round on Monday, 29 September 2025.

The company's shares are expected to be allotted to investors on Monday, 6 October 2025, and are estimated to be listed on the BSE and NSE indices on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

Mint reported earlier that the company plans to use ₹135 crore from the net proceeds raised from the offering to support its additional working capital requirements.

Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the offer.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee