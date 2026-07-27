Advance Technoforge IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 16% so far. Check GMP, key details

The Advance Technoforge initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 27 July, and will end on Wednesday, 29 July. The Advance Technoforge IPO price band is ₹95 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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Established in 2013, Advance Technoforge Limited (ATL) is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of forged and precision-machined components, including products with specialised coatings and surface treatments. The company serves a diverse range of industries such as automotive, valves, pumps, construction, oil & gas, railways, and earth-moving equipment.

Backed by more than two decades of industry expertise, ATL supplies its products to leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industrial sectors, leveraging its engineering capabilities and precision manufacturing processes.

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Advance Technoforge IPO GMP today Advance Technoforge IPO GMP today is +9. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Advance Technoforge share was ₹104 apiece, which is 9.47% higher than the IPO price of ₹95.

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Considering the grey market activity observed over the past 6 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, suggesting a positive outlook for the listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹3.50 and a maximum of ₹9, as noted by experts.

Advance Technoforge IPO subscription status Advance Technoforge IPO subscription status was 16% on day 1, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 29%, and NII portion has been booked 2%.

The company has received bids for 3,72,000 shares against 24,00,000 shares on offer at 15:07 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

Advance Technoforge IPO details The Advance Technoforge IPO is a fixed-price issue worth ₹24.03 crore and opened for public subscription today. The IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 25 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

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The Advance Technoforge IPO requires investors to bid for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares. Retail investors must apply for at least 2,400 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,28,000.

The company plans to utilise the ₹24.03 crore raised through the IPO to support its expansion and strengthen its financial position. Of the total proceeds, ₹7.19 crore has been earmarked for the purchase and installation of machinery to manufacture precision-machined components, while ₹7.25 crore will be used to meet working capital requirements. Additionally, ₹2.40 crore will be allocated towards the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, ₹3.59 crore for general corporate purposes, and ₹3.60 crore to meet issue-related expenses.

Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.