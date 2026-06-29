Advit Jewels IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

Advit Jewels IPO allotment is all set to be finalised on Monday, 29 June. The mainboard IPO, which opened for subscription between 23 June and 25 June, became one of the most subscribed IPO in 2026.

The public issue garnered an overall subscription of 212.63 times, led by robust demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), whose reserved quota was oversubscribed by 536.38 times.

Across investor categories, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 174.98 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion saw subscriptions of 95.30 times.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP today Advit Jewels IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹51 today. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹138 and the prevailing GMP, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹188 apiece, implying a potential listing gain of 39.96%.

However, grey market trends over the past 19 sessions suggest that the premium has been easing. According to market experts, the current GMP of ₹44 reflects a declining trend from its recent highs. During this period, the GMP has ranged between ₹0 and ₹91.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

How to check allotment status of Advit Jewels IPO? Investors who subscribed to the issue can check their Advit Jewels IPO allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, or on the BSE and NSE websites.

Bigshare Services Visit the Bigshare IPO allotment portal at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html to check the allotment status 2. From the drop-down menu, select “Advit Jewels IPO.”

3. Choose one of the available search options: PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.

4. Enter the required details and click "Search." You can check your Advit Jewels IPO allotment status using either a desktop or a mobile device.

NSE Visit the official NSE website to check the allotment status of the Advit Jewels IPO online. If you are a first-time user, click on ''Click here to sign up' and register using your PAN details. Log in with your username and password, then complete the captcha verification. Once logged in, the Advit Jewels IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen. BSE Go to the IPO allotment page on the official BSE website. Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. Choose the relevant IPO from the 'Issue Name' dropdown menu. Enter either your application number or PAN to check the allotment status. Advit Jewels IPO details The Advit Jewels IPO opened for subscription on June 23 and will remain open until June 25. The company has set the price band for the issue at ₹130-138 per equity share.

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The proceeds will be used to support the company's growth and expansion initiatives.

Advit Jewels is involved in designing, manufacturing, and selling traditional as well as contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery. It offers its products under the 'Rambhajo' brand and has built a strong foothold in customised Kundan, Polki, diamond, and studded jewellery.

With an emphasis on skilled craftsmanship, heritage-inspired designs, and bespoke jewellery, the company serves a broad customer base in the premium jewellery segment.

Holani Consultants is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.