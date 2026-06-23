Advit Jewels IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, date, size to other details. Apply or not?

Advit Jewels IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of the jewellery brand Advit Jewels Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 25 June 2026. The company management has offered Advit Jewels shares at a price band of ₹130 to ₹138 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹165 crore, which means Advit Jewels IPO size is ₹165 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh. Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market ahead of the Advit Jewels IPO opening. According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹64 in the grey market today. So, Advit Jewels IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹64.

Advit Jewels IPO subscription status By 10:33 AM on day 3 of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed 1.35 times, the individual retail segment had been booked 1.67 times, and the NIA segment had been filled 2.41 times.

Advit Jewels IPO details Here we list out important Advit Jewels IPO details in 10 points:

1] Advit Jewels IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹64 in the grey market today.

2] Advit Jewels IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 25 June 2026.

3] Advit Jewels IPO price: The company management has offered Advit Jewels shares at a price band of ₹130 to ₹138 per equity share.

4] Advit Jewels IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹165 crore, which means Advit Jewels IPO size is ₹165 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Advit Jewels IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 100 company shares.

6] Advit Jewels IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 26 June 2026.

7] Advit Jewels IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Advit Jewels IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Advit Jewels IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 1st July 2026.

Advit Jewels IPO: Apply or not? 10] Advit Jewels IPO review: Giving a ‘buy’ tag to the public issue, Equivision says, “The company primarily follows a B2B model, supplying dealers, retailers and showrooms, while also catering to B2C customers through bespoke, made-to-order jewellery. At the upper price band of ₹138 per share, Advit Jewels Limited is valued at a post-issue P/E of 24.92x and a P/B ratio of 7.60x based on FY25 financials. The valuation appears expensive when compared to its listed peers. However, an investor can apply for the public issue.”

“The issue looks slightly higher priced, but looking at the market sentiments and jewellery market outlook, one can apply for the public issue for the listing gains,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental market analyst.