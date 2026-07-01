Advit Jewels IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP signals on share debut

Advit Jewels IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, 1 July) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Advit Jewels IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, 29 June. According to details on the BSE website, Advit Jewels share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Advit Jewels share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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According to a notification from the BSE, Trading Members of the Exchange are informed that starting Wednesday, 1 July, 2026, the equity shares of Advit Jewels Limited will be listed and available for trading on the Exchange within the 'T' Group of Securities.

Advit Jewels launched its IPO for subscription from Tuesday, 23 June to Thursday, 25 June. The Advit Jewels IPO attracted overwhelming investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 212.63 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday.

The ₹165.16-crore public issue received bids for 1,78,16,51,400 equity shares against 83,79,300 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Demand was strongest from non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose reserved portion was subscribed 536.38 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was booked 174.98 times, while the retail investor quota garnered 95.30 times subscription.

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Under the IPO structure, 50% of the net issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

Also Read | Advit Jewels IPO GMP signals strong listing on July 1; check details here

Advit Jewels IPO GMP today Advit Jewels IPO GMP today is +49.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Advit Jewels share was ₹187.5 apiece, which is 35.87% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

Analysing the grey market activities from the past 21 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise, indicating a potential strong debut. Experts report that the minimum GMP is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹91.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

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Advit Jewels IPO - Is it a long-term investment? Anand Rathi Research has recommended "Subscribe for Long Term" to the Advit Jewels IPO. The brokerage believes that although the issue is aggressively priced at the upper end of the price band, the valuation is supported by the company's strong growth prospects, scalable business model and favourable industry outlook, making it suitable for long-term investors.

Swastika Investmart, on the other hand, has assigned a "Subscribe" rating from a short- to medium-term perspective, citing the potential for listing gains. The brokerage noted that the company's revenue nearly tripled from ₹46.6 crore in FY24 to ₹124.94 crore in FY26, while net profit increased 2.4 times over the same period. It also highlighted Advit Jewels' 43.6% return on net worth (RoNW), which is significantly higher than that of its listed peers. However, Swastika cautioned that the company remains relatively small, promoter-driven and geographically concentrated, factors that could affect liquidity after listing.

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Advit Jewels IPO details The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds primarily to strengthen its balance sheet and support business growth. Around ₹65 crore will be allocated towards the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, while another ₹65 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.