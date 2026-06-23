Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 2.76x so far. GMP hints 46% listing pop. Should you buy or not?

Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: The Advit Jewels IPO opened for public subscription on 23 June and will close on 25 June. The company has fixed the Advit Jewels IPO price band at ₹130-138 per equity share.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP today is +64. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Advit Jewels share was ₹202 apiece, which is 46.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, enabling the company to raise capital directly to fund its growth and expansion plans.

Advit Jewels is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery. The company markets its products under the 'Rambhajo' brand and has established a strong presence in customised Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded jewellery segments.

Through its focus on craftsmanship, heritage designs and bespoke jewellery offerings, Advit Jewels caters to a diverse customer base across the premium jewellery market.

(Stay tuned for more updates)