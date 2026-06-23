Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 2.76x so far. GMP hints 46% listing pop. Should you buy or not?

Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: The Advit Jewels IPO opened for public subscription on 23 June and will close on 25 June. The company has fixed the Advit Jewels IPO price band at ₹130-138 per equity share.
Advit Jewels IPO GMP today is +64. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Advit Jewels share was ₹202 apiece, which is 46.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, enabling the company to raise capital directly to fund its growth and expansion plans.
Advit Jewels is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery. The company markets its products under the 'Rambhajo' brand and has established a strong presence in customised Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded jewellery segments.
Through its focus on craftsmanship, heritage designs and bespoke jewellery offerings, Advit Jewels caters to a diverse customer base across the premium jewellery market.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: Gold & Diamond price volatility, High and increasing inventory requirement, Seasonality, Supplier and Client Concentration.
Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: According to SBICAP Securities, in 9MFY26, the company has been able to deliver a positive cashflow from operations and has initiated repayment of its borrowing from internal accruals. Moreover, it plans to completely retire its debt as of 9MFY26 through the IPO proceeds which should further help improve profitability going forward.
The company has delivered a CAGR of 63.7%/70.5%/56.3% in Revenue/EBITDA/PAT respectively over FY23-25. The issue at the upper price band is valued at an annualized 9MFY26 P/E multiple of 18.6x.
“Although, this multiple is higher than its peers, it is in line when adjusted for higher growth across revenue and profitability. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE to the issue,” said the brokerage.
The three-day subscription window for the public issue is set to close on June 25, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 29, 2026.
Shares are likely to be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants by June 30, 2026, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders are expected to be initiated on the same day.
The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to debut on both the BSE and NSE on July 1, 2026.
Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: The IPO consists of a new issuance of 1.20 crore equity shares, without any share sale component included.
The funds raised from this issuance will be used to pay off borrowings totaling ₹65 crore, support working capital needs of ₹65 crore, and for general corporate purposes.
Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: Advit Jewels Ltd raised ₹49.52 crore from anchor investors on Monday in anticipation of its initial public offering (IPO).
The anchor investors include Holani Venture Capital Fund-1, Mint Focused Growth Fund PCC-Cell 1, Venus Investment VCC Venus Stellar Fund, and Taurus Mutual Fund, as stated in a circular posted on the BSE website.
The company based in Jaipur allocated 35.88 lakh equity shares to the anchor investors at a price of ₹138 each, bringing the total transaction amount to ₹49.52 crore.
Advit Jewels IPO Day 1 LIVE: Advit Jewels IPO GMP today is +64. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Advit Jewels share was ₹202 apiece, which is 46.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.
Based on grey market activity over the last 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is rising, indicating a positive listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹91, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.