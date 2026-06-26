Advit Jewels IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Advit Jewels IPO allotment date today: Advit Jewels IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, 29 June. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Advit Jewels IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

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Advit Jewels IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 212.63 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the initial public offering of Advit Jewels Ltd opened on Tuesday, 23 June, and ended on Thursday, 25 June.

Investors have the option to review the allocation specifics to verify the quantity of shares awarded to them, if applicable. The allocated shares will be visible in the IPO allocation status. For applicants who did not obtain any shares, the refund process will commence. The shares that have been allocated will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, 30 June. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

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Advit Jewels IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, 1 July on NSE and BSE.

Also Read | Advit Jewels IPO: Issue booked 213 times on Day 03

Advit Jewels IPO GMP today Advit Jewels IPO GMP today is +44. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Advit Jewels share was ₹182 apiece, which is 31.88% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

Based on the grey market activities over the last 16 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹44) indicates a trend towards decline. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP noted is ₹91, as per experts' analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

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How to check Advit Jewels IPO allotment in the registrar's website? If you have applied for the Advit Jewels IPO, you can do a Advit Jewels IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To input your login details directly, visit the Bigshare website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- This link is related to the IPO allocation for Advit Jewels IPO.

Step 2 Select "Advit Jewels IPO" from the available options.

Step 3 Pick either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply click on "Search." You can verify your Advit Jewels IPO using a computer or a mobile device.

How to check Advit Jewels IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to verify the allotment status of the Advit Jewels IPO online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

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Step 2 To set up an account on the NSE platform, click the 'Click here to sign up' link and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and complete the captcha verification code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the page that appears.

How to check Advit Jewels IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3 Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.