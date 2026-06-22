Advit Jewels IPO: GMP shows nearly 50% listing pop; key details of ₹165 crore public issue in 10 points

Advit Jewels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of jewellery company Advit Jewels is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, 23 June. The book build issue is a fresh issue of 1,19,68,000 shares to raise ₹165 crore. The Jaipur-based company, which specialises in handcrafted fine jewellery, wants to utilise the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and to pay certain borrowings.

Advertisement

The mainboard IPO is coming at a time when domestic market sentiment is improving due to easing geopolitical concerns and a fall in crude oil prices. Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of Advit Jewels shows the stock can list at a healthy premium of nearly 50%.

Advit Jewels GMP According to grey market sources, Advit Jewels' IPO GMP on Monday morning was ₹65. This indicated the stock could list at a 47% premium on the NSE and the BSE.

Advit Jewels IPO key details 1. Advit Jewels IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹130 to ₹138 per share.

2. Advit Jewels IPO date: The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Tuesday, June 23, and will conclude on Thursday, June 25.

Advertisement

3. Advit Jewels IPO size: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of nearly 1.20 crore shares, aimed at raising ₹165.16 crore.

Also Read | Should you invest in the NSE IPO? Here are the key pros and cons

4. Advit Jewels IPO reservation: Nearly 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% is reserved for retail investors.

5. Advit Jewels IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 100 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹138, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹13,800. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 14 for ₹1,93,200.

6. Advit Jewels IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: Holani Consultants is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the Advit Jewels IPO.

Advertisement

7. Advit Jewels IPO allotment date and listing date: The IPO is closing on Thursday, but the stock market is closed on Friday (26 June) for Muharram. So, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Monday, 29 June. Successful bidders can get the shares on the next business day, Tuesday, 30 June, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Advit Jewels IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, 1 July.

8. Object of Advit Jewels IPO: The company wants to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund working capital requirements, payment of certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

9. Advit Jewels business overview: Advit Jewels manufactures 100% handmade jewellery using traditional craftsmanship methods while incorporating modern design elements at its facility in Jaipur.

The manufactured jewellery is sold to B2B clients such as dealers, showrooms and jewellery retailers and B2C clients, for whom products are created on an order basis under the brand name Rambhajo.

10. Advit Jewels' financial performance: The company's profit in FY23, FY24, and FY25 was ₹10.39 crore, ₹14.71 crore, and ₹25.37 crore, respectively. In FY26 till 31 December 2025, its profit was ₹25.44 crore.

The company's total assets as of 31 December 2025 were ₹164 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement