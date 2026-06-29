IPO GMPs: Advit Jewels IPO, CSM Technologies IPO to Knack Packaging IPO; here's what GMP hints

India's primary market continues to witness strong activity, with investors tracking IPO listings, allotments and fresh public issues. The spotlight this week is on the listing of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, whose shares debuted at ₹134.90 apiece on the NSE, marking an 11.25% discount to the issue price and reflecting a subdued market debut.

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Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the allotment of the Waterways Leisure Tourism and Advit Jewels IPOs following strong subscription to both issues. The IPO pipeline also remains active, with the CSM Technologies IPO entering its final day of bidding, while Aastha Spintex and Knack Packaging are set to open their public issues.

The steady stream of offerings across fintech, technology, textiles, tourism and packaging underscores the sustained momentum in India's primary market despite intermittent volatility in the secondary market.

Let's take a look at the issue details and grey market premium (GMP) trends for the current and upcoming IPOs:

Advit Jewels IPO GMP today Advit Jewels IPO GMP today is +49. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Advit Jewels share was ₹187 apiece, which is 35.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

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Considering the grey market trends from the past 19 sessions, today's IPO GMP is on an upward trajectory and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP observed is ₹91, as per experts.

The Advit Jewels IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, 29 June. Investors who applied for the issue can check their Advit Jewels IPO allotment status on the registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Advit Jewels IPO witnessed robust investor demand, with the issue being subscribed 212.63 times by the close of bidding on 25 June, according to BSE data. The public issue had opened for subscription on 23 June.

Shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on Tuesday, 30 June, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be initiated on the same day.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today is -46. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Waterways Leisure Tourism share was ₹762 apiece, which is 5.69% lower than the IPO price of ₹808.

Based on grey market activity over the last 12 sessions, the current IPO GMP indicates a discount and anticipates a listing at a discount. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹-46.00, while the highest stands at ₹24, as noted by experts.

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on 29 June, while the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO listing date has been tentatively scheduled for 1 July.

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Following the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the company is expected to credit equity shares to the demat accounts of successful applicants on 30 June. Refunds for unsuccessful bidders are also likely to be initiated on the same day.

Investors can check their Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status online through the websites of the BSE, NSE, and the official portal of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Also Read | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO allotment date likely today. Check status here

CSM Technologies IPO GMP today CSM Technologies IPO GMP today is +4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the CSM Technologies share was ₹117 apiece, which is 3.54% higher than the IPO price of ₹113.

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Based on grey market activity over the past 12 sessions, today’s IPO GMP is trending upward, indicating a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹4, according to expert insights.

On the third bidding day, CSM Technologies IPO subscription status is 83% so far, as per BSE data.

The ₹145.78-crore CSM Technologies IPO was subscribed 66% at the end of the second day of bidding on 25 June. The public issue, which is priced at ₹107-113 per share, is scheduled to close on 29 June. Bidding remained paused on 26 June as Indian stock markets were shut for the Muharram holiday.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet its working capital requirements, repay borrowings, and pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

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Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today Aastha Spintex IPO GMP today is +5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Aastha Spintex share was ₹141 apiece, which is 3.68% higher than the IPO price of ₹136.

Analysing grey market activity over the last 20 sessions, today’s IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is anticipated to deliver a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹5.25, according to analysts.

The ₹170-crore Aastha Spintex IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, 29 June, and will close on Wednesday, 1 July. The issue has been priced in the ₹125-136 per equity share range.

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The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to partly fund the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Pvt. Ltd., provide inter-corporate deposits to meet the acquired company's working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Knack Packaging IPO GMP today Knack Packaging IPO GMP today is +14.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Knack Packaging share was ₹184.5 apiece, which is 8.53% higher than the IPO price of ₹170.

Based on the grey market trends from the last six sessions, today’s IPO GMP is trending upward, indicating a strong listing is anticipated. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹11.50, while the highest is ₹14.50, according to expert opinions.

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The ₹439.5-crore Knack Packaging IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, 1 July, while the anchor investor portion is scheduled to open on Tuesday, 30 June. The public issue will close on Friday, 3 July.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹380 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 35 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹59.5 crore by existing shareholders. The company has fixed the price band at ₹161-170 per share, valuing it at around ₹2,080 crore at the upper end of the band.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.