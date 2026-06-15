Advit Jewels IPO to open on 23 June 2026. Price band, GMP, other details here

Advit Jewels IPO: Jaipur-based jewellery firm Advit Jewels has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) slated to hit the primary market next week. Advit Jewels IPO price band has been set at ₹130 to ₹138 per share, with a face value of ₹10 each.

Advertisement

The mainboard public offer will open for subscription on June 23 and close on June 25.

Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 100 equity shares.

Advit Jewels IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.19 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, meaning that all proceeds from the share sale will go to the company. The company is looking to raise ₹165 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Also Read | IFCI shares surge 28% in two days to fresh high as NSE gears up to file DRHP

The proceeds from its fresh issue worth ₹65 crore will be for funding incremental working capital requirements of the company, ₹65 crore for repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed, and general corporate purposes.

In the offer, not more than 50% is allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and at least 35% to retail individual bidders.

Advertisement

Advit Jewels IPO GMP The company shares are already witnessing a solid traction in the unofficial market as signalled by the healthy grey market premium (GMP). Advit Jewels IPO GMP today is ₹80. This means that shares of Advit Jewels are trading at ₹80 above the upper end of the price band at ₹218 apiece.

At the prevailing GMP, Advit Jewels IPO listing premium could be 58%. The highest GMP for Advit Jewels IPO is ₹91, and the lowest is nil.

About Advit Jewels Advit Jewels manufactures and sells traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery, specialising in kundan, polki, diamond and studded pieces. It sells its jewellery under the brand name Rambhajo.

The company’s offerings include necklaces, earrings, rings, bangles and customised jewellery pieces. The company largely operates on a B2B model, serving dealers, showrooms and jewellery retailers. At the same time, the company caters to B2C customers for exclusive, made-to-order pieces.

Advertisement

It has a manufacturing unit located in Jaipur, having a built-up area of 6,450 sq ft and operated on leased premises fully maintained by the company.

The company has seen a growth in its volume and demand from customers. Its revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 2025 was ₹1,237.9 crore, and its net profit was ₹254.4 crore.

Holani Consultants Private is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Private is the registrar of the offer. Shares of Advait Jewels are slated to list on BSE and NSE on July 1, with the anchor book slated to open on June 22.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.