Aegeus Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status online

Aegeus Technologies IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, 7 August, after receiving strong response from investors during the three-day subscription period.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 25.59 times, while the quotas reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 23.88 times and 23.25 times, respectively.

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Aegeus Technologies IPO details The company's shares are slated to debut on the BSE SME platform on August 11. The IPO was a completely fresh issue of 22.58 lakh equity shares. Before the public issue opened, Aegeus Technologies raised ₹6.01 crore from anchor investors by allotting 5.72 lakh shares to Aarth AIF Growth Fund and M7 Global Fund PCC at the upper price band of ₹105 per share on August 3.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to support product development, establish a new manufacturing facility, meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Turnaround Corporate Advisors is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue.

Aegeus Technologies is engaged in developing robotic solar panel cleaning systems and offering operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the solar energy industry. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company operates two manufacturing facilities dedicated to the design, assembly, and testing of autonomous and semi-autonomous robotic systems.

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Aegeus Technologies IPO GMP The GMP of Aegeus Technologies IPO ahead of allotment is ₹12, according to Investorgain. This means that the estimated listing price of Aegeus Technologies IPO is likely to be ₹117, which is 11.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

Aegeus Technologies IPO allotment Investors can check the IPO allotment status on the registrar Skyline Financial Services' website or through the BSE website.

Here's step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status on - Skyline Financial Services Visit the Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. website. 2. Choose 'Aegeus Technologies' from the IPO drop-down menu.

3. Enter the required details, such as your PAN, application number, or Demat account number.

4. Click the 'Search' button.

5. The IPO allotment status will be displayed on your screen.

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BSE Go to the BSE India IPO allotment page. 2. Choose the issue type—Equity or Debt.

3. Select Aegeus Technologies IPO from the drop-down list.

4. Enter the required details, such as your PAN or application number.

5. Click on the 'Search' button.

6. Your IPO allotment status will then be displayed on the screen.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.