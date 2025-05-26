Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. According to the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO subscription date, the public issue will remain open until 28 May 2025. The company has fixed Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO price at ₹223 to ₹235 per equity share. Ahead of the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opening date, the company's shares are trading in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Aegis Vopak Terminals shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE.

Top 10 Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO details 1] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, Aegis Vopak Terminals shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today.

2] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹223 to ₹235 per equity share.

3] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 28 May 2025.

4] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO size: The book build issue aims to raise ₹2,800 crore by issuing fresh shares.

5] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot comprises 63 company shares.

6] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 29 May 2025.

7] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited, aka Link Intime India Private Limited, has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO investment limit: A retail bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 13 lots, which means a retail investor requires a minimum of ₹14,805 ( ₹235 x 63) or a maximum of ₹1,92,465 ( ₹235 x 63 x 13).

9] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 2 June 2025.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: Apply or not? 10] Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO review: Ventura Securities has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "At the upper price band of ₹235, the IPO is priced at a TTM P/E of 187.7 times. While this valuation appears steep, the company's ongoing LPG capacity expansion and planned future ventures into green ammonia present substantial long-term growth potential. We therefore recommend SUBSCRIBE to this IPO."

BP Equities has also given the public issue a 'subscribe' tag, saying, "The company has demonstrated stable financial performance over the last three financial years, aided by its annuity-like business model and long-term customer contracts. The company has managed debt levels, indicating strong financial flexibility to support its expansion plans under project GATI. The company's asset-heavy model and predictable cash flows from storage contracts provide visibility in earnings, making it well-positioned for future growth."

Aditya Birla Money, Bajaj Financial Securities, Canara Bank Securities, and SBI Capital Securities have also assigned the public issue a 'subscribe' tag.

Aegis Vopak Terminals' ₹ 9000 croer CAPEX plan Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. (“AVTL”), a joint venture between Aegis Logistics Limited (“Aegis”) and Vopak India BV, a part of Royal Vopak (“Royal Vopak”), plans capex of ₹9000 crore to invest in capabilities to address Alternative Energies among others.

Pursuant to Project GATI, AVTL Board has approved expansion projects involving a total capex outlay of approximately ₹2,217 crore out of a total outlay of ₹9,000 crore envisioned by Promoters by 2030, in relation to additional 130,000 MT of static LPG storage, approximately 176,290 cubic metres of storage for liquid products and LPG bottling plants integrated with the terminal at a port location.

Murad Moledina, Non-Executive Director, AVTL, said, “AVTL is committed to the sustainability vision set out by its promoters. The company intends to actively contribute to the energy transition and the introduction of renewable products by focusing on new infrastructure solutions for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen (ammonia, liquid organic hydrogen carrier), sustainable fuels and feedstocks, carbon dioxide, and long-duration energy storage.”