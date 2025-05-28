Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO Day 3 Live: Here's subscription status, GMP, other details. Apply or not?

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO Day 3 Live: Aegis Vopak Terminals initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on May 26, has been subscribed over 38 per cent so far on the last day of bidding. The mainboard IPO will close for bidding on May 28.

Incorporated in 2013, Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited (AVTL) is a company that owns and operates storage terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and various liquid products.

The company provides safe storage and related infrastructure for products like petroleum, vegetable oils, lubricants, chemicals, and gases such as propane and butane.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO subscription status The Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO has so far been subscribed over 38 per cent on the last day of bidding. The issue has received 2,47,81,239 share applications, against offered 6,90,58,296 shares.

The retail category has been subscribed over 51 per cent, received 63,71,757 shares so far. Meanwhile, QIBs and NIIs segment has received 44 per cent and 15 per cent subscription on May 28.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP today The GMP of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO has fallen from ₹5 on Tuesday to ₹3 on Wednesday in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

This means that the estimated listing price is likely to be ₹238, which is 1.28 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹235.

The lowest GMP of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is ₹0, meanwhile, the the highest GMP is ₹15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO details The Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opened for subscription on May 26 and will close on May 28. The IPO is a book-building of ₹2,800 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 11.91 crore shares.

The price band of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO has been set at ₹223 to ₹235 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 63. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,049.

The allotment for the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Meanwhile, the IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Monday, June 2.

ICICI Securities Limited, Bnp Paribas, IIFL Capital Services Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Hdfc Bank Limited are the book running lead managers of the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited ((Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO - Should you apply or not? Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended ‘subscribe for long-term’.

“On valuation parse, based on annualised FY25 it is seeking PE of 235 times and EV/EBITDA nearly 57 times, for FY24 earnings PE stands at 301x times and post issue market cap comes at ₹2,60,378 Mn with this the issue is extravagantly priced. Therefore, we believe that company’s aggressive capacity additions justify the steep valuation however, it has also able to achieve lowest capex per MT while delivering the highest throughput and tank turns among peers, underscoring its operational excellence. Thus, we recommend the issue can only be consider as “SUBSCRIBE for LONG TERM”,” said the brokerage firm in a note.